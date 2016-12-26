Glen Campbell: guitarist extraordinaire

Nosing about YouTube the other day, I came across the first video below showing Glen Campbell playing one of his most famous songs, written by John Hartford. (Can you identify the other country greats onstage?). I was amazed at the quality of his solo beginning at 1:25, but then discovered that his great picking is on view on other YouTube clips as well. I had no idea the man was so much more than a singer. Born in 1936, Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago, and is apparently now in its final stages. When he goes, we’ll lose one of the greats.
Some of the YouTubers note, as Wikipedia confirms, that Campbell was a session musician in Los Angeles before he became famous, and his skills below tell you why. Others complain that, wedded to his Ovation guitars by contract, he could have played a better instrument. But regardless, the clips below show what he was capable of.
“Galveston,” written by Jim Webb, is my favorite Glen Campbell song, and here he plays a wicked solo. Sadly, most of the first part of the song is missing, but you can hear another live version here.
And finally, a fantastic instrumental version of Bill Withers’ haunting 1971 song, “Ain’t No Sunshine.”
He was part of The Wrecking Crew who played on many of the Phil Spector recordings. I think he played on Good Vibrations.
Funny you should mention that. I was just telling my girlfriend about The Wrecking Crew, and we’re going to watch The Wrecking Crew documentary this evening. I love the documentary. I’ve watched it twice already.
Loved that movie! (also love Jimmy Webb songs). Sad about Glen’s Alzheimer’s.
Excellent doc; it’s got a spot next to Standing in the Shadows of Motown and 20 Feet from Stardom on my shelf.
I believe ol’ Glenn toured as a member of the Beach Boys way back when, filling in for Brian Wilson when BW would have his debilitating episodes.
I have always loved his version of the William Tell Overture — it was on the B side of Rhinestone Cowboy as I recall
Watch all the way through to see Campbell play the guitar on his head. Not standing on his head – he puts the guitar on his head and plays it.
Camera turns to Roy Clark quite a bit so what we need is Glen Campbell & Roy Clark playing ‘Ghost Riders in the Sky’.
Roy did a great Malagueña as well (ignore the crappy visuals in this video and just listen to Roy).
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxDQQDF6j0Y
Other artists on the Gentle on my Mind video: Roy Clark, Crystal Gayle, Willie Nelson, and others that I should recognize by name but don’t.
Glen Camobell singing “All I Have to Do Is Dream.” ❤️
Pardon the typo: CAMPBELL!!!
I was a big fan of his as a teenager in the 70’s when that wasn’t “cool”. But then my musical tastes have always been somewhat eclectic thanks to my mother. “Galveston” is a great song but I think “Witchita Lineman” is his best song. It reliably brings tears to my eyes. Johnny A did a great cover of it on his “Sometime Tuesday Morning” album.
Changed my opinion of Glen Campbell – though maybe Glen Campbell changed too. Early Glen Campbell – yeh, he’s OK. Late Glen Campbell – fantastic. Found myself applauding, even though I knew it was on tape. Disclosure – both of my parents were born in Galveston, so that may have had some subconscious effect on my opinion.
Campbell was a decent actor and was appealing in “True Grit” (though his character is not).