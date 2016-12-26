Glen Campbell: guitarist extraordinaire

Nosing about YouTube the other day, I came across the first video below showing Glen Campbell playing one of his most famous songs, written by John Hartford. (Can you identify the other country greats onstage?). I was amazed at the quality of his solo beginning at 1:25, but then discovered that his great picking is on view on other YouTube clips as well. I had no idea the man was so much more than a singer. Born in 1936, Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago, and is apparently now in its final stages. When he goes, we’ll lose one of the greats.

Some of the YouTubers note, as Wikipedia confirms, that Campbell was a session musician in Los Angeles before he became famous, and his skills below tell you why. Others complain that, wedded to his Ovation guitars by contract, he could have played a better instrument. But regardless, the clips below show what he was capable of.

“Galveston,” written by Jim Webb, is my favorite Glen Campbell song, and here he plays a wicked solo. Sadly, most of the first part of the song is missing, but you can hear another live version here.

And finally, a fantastic instrumental version of Bill Withers’ haunting 1971 song, “Ain’t No Sunshine.”