Send holiday photos of your cat

If you have a moggie and something that denotes the holiday, send me (via email; you know how to do it) a holiday themed photo of your cat. Please try to do it by noon Chicago time, and see the directions in last night’s post.
So I attempted an elegant photo of Tilda in the foreground, with our vintage aluminium tree behind her. But Tilda is a cat, and the result was a series of terrible photos of her nose, eye, the back of her head, and a clump of whiskers. Here are the only photos worth seeing, which aren’t very good but are very much what you’d expect. Merry Christmas!
Christmas Day by the tree