Send holiday photos of your cat

If you have a moggie and something that denotes the holiday, send me (via email; you know how to do it) a holiday themed photo of your cat. Please try to do it by noon Chicago time, and see the directions in last night’s post.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 25, 2016 at 7:00 am and filed under felids, holidays. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. watson
    Posted December 25, 2016 at 7:46 am | Permalink

    So I attempted an elegant photo of Tilda in the foreground, with our vintage aluminium tree behind her. But Tilda is a cat, and the result was a series of terrible photos of her nose, eye, the back of her head, and a clump of whiskers. Here are the only photos worth seeing, which aren’t very good but are very much what you’d expect. Merry Christmas!

    On Dec 25, 2016 8:02 AM, “Why Evolution Is True” wrote:

    > whyevolutionistrue posted: “If you have a moggie and something that > denotes the holiday, send me (via email; you know how to do it) a holiday > themed photo of your cat. Please try to do it by noon Chicago time, and see > the directions in last night’s post.” >

    Reply
  2. Glenn McDonald
    Posted December 25, 2016 at 8:54 am | Permalink

    Christmas Day by the tree

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: