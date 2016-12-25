Merry Kitmas! Readers’ holiday cats

Here are the submissions to this year’s “Merry Kitmas” thread (see last year’s thread here). Readers’ comments are indented. Happy holidays to everyone! If you sent me a kitty photo before noon and it didn’t appear, please inform me, re-send it, and I’ll add it to the thread.

We’ll start with one of the three cats staffed by contributor Matthew Cobb:

Yesterday we found a white cat Xmas bauble, and our kids transformed it into a Harry bauble. Harry was most impressed.

Here’s another of Matthew’s cats;

Pepper watching the potatoes being peeled. The meal was largely vegetarian, so he was somewhat disappointed, though there was a small dinosaur that he got some of.

And. . . here’s Gus, sent by reader Taskin:

Here’s a picture of Gus and his holiday Tissue paper. He waiting for me to slide his new catnip toy under it. Best Game ever!

From reader Rohit:

This is is Miss Marple, our 8 year-old Ragdoll (dressed up by friends who are taking care of her over the holidays). By all accounts, she refused to participate in her indignity and did not move until the costume was removed. Photo taken in Melbourne, Australia.

From an old college buddy, Stash Krod:

Qbit the quantum kitteh getting deep with The Grateful Dead’s “Ripple”. She’s in many places at once & entangled in everything.

From John H.

This is Sam. He is 6 months old. For hist first Christmas, Santa has brought him a new cat tree to climb. I’m not a big fan of cats but my wife and four kids worship Sam. As mitigation for accepting the new member of the family, I was allowed to name him after a famous atheist … but apparently neither Kierkegaard nor Wittgenstein are “appropriate names for a cat”.

From reader daveau:

While we don’t celebrate Christmas as such, I do have this nice picture of six year old Merlyn and a pagan holiday plant. Festive!

From readers Laurie and Gethyn:

Our beautiful black, velvety boy is 12 years old and still behaves like a kitten. He is loud: we call him, “a mouth with a cat attached as an afterthought.” He even sleeps loudly, singing arias from “Don Giovanni” in his slumber (this is true: he seriously sub vocalises!). He is also a moose: when he he jumps — even when he walks! — one hears every impact tremor and foot fall. And he is wonderfully lovely!

And here’s a photo of your pal Theo opening his Catmas gifts from atheist Mummy and Daddy… Geth urging him to show some interest in the actual gift… From reader Somer:

This is dear Bella who I adopted as a stray kitten. She is 8 years old, very small and loves to lick people’s faces, sleep, purr, daintily sniff then hiss at suitors, or do micro tiger sentry duty on the corner fence post. She’s very affectionate, can be shy but defends her patch.

From reader Rich Wilson: I’m afraid I don’t have them in one shot. (Truth be told, there’s only one hat, crocheted by co-staff Lilia). The black one is Ginger, who was previously featured nomming wheat grass. Popsicle was featured last year mid-tree. Popsicle went on a 10-day walkabout in early November, so we’re extremely grateful to have him back healthy and well fed. He is chipped, and had our number on his collar. We went so far as to pay Facebook to blast our neighborhood, but in the end he just came back on his own, as cats will.

From reader Rachel Sperling:

Happy holidays, Professor! Here’s Sophie (black and white) and Lloyd (black) having some fun with a friend’s sled a few Christmases ago. It was all fun and games until Sophie tried eating the (fake!) Christmas tree. They’re both seniors, but still spry, and their favorite things are sardines, birdwatching, and snuggles.

From Robin in Boca Raton, Florida:

Here is the lovely Clementine, 9 years old and just doing her job, which is to grace our home in all seasons.

Dennis Dingley sent a picture of his cat Chessie, lounging in a cat-themed chair:

Ed Suominen sent a photo of the vanished Frisky II;

Alas, he took off shortly after we brought a new kitten home last summer and hasn’t been seen since.

From Mark Jones:

Early morning Xmas day. Mooch (10 years old) is one of those cats that likes the Christmas tree, so she sits under it or by it from when we put it up to when it goes down. I’ve no idea what she finds so alluring about it!

From reader (and frequent photo contributor) Jacques Hausser:

Domino, 11 years old, is rather reluctant at the idea to participate… but as soon as the family will have turned away, he will try to climb on the tree end ruin it. Happy Xmas and Koyneeza !

From reader Fiona, who sent a photo of “Threadsy aka Fred”:

This is our cat Threadsy who appeared from the forest near where I live in Switzerland. She followed us for a bit and then disappeared. This happened several times over many weeks until she followed us home one day. She is in fact a he and is now called Fred.

From reader Glenda:

Perhaps this photo taken of my two Devon Rex girls will meet your standards. These little cats are both eight years old now. The darker one in the background is Minky, a quadruple grand champion – and ditzy. The lighter one with the Santa hat is named Kofi (in honour of Kofi Annan) and she is a complete badass. These precious animals make me smile every day. Merry Christmas to all.

From Cate:

Our third youngest cat (out of four) Yossarian, trying to figure out how to make trouble at the gift table. He likes to rub noses and when too enthusiastic, he smashes his face into our noses with the force of a sledgehammer. Merry Christmas and Koynezaa!

From Victoria P.:

Heathens’ greetings from Cleo “Sweet Pea” Strayhorn, now about 8 years old, but only 3 when she posed fetchingly inside the front screen door, with poinsettia plant just outside during a balmy South Florida December.

Reader Robin sent a photo of her niece Quincie with her beloved cat Joe, asking us to “note the antlers”:

From reader Michael F.:

Leo (age 2) is contemplating the meaning of Christmas after receiving his stocking filled with mouse toys.

From Merilee:

What’s more Xmassy than boxes? Booker T and Carmen Dingle and a mauled Santa:

Reader Keiko from Japan sent Siammy, who wrote his own caption!

Today my stupid staff rushed to a pet shop in Tokyo to buy this ridiculous red thing for me to wear, and I really hate it! Luckily I managed to continuously mess it up to avoid looking cute in it, which would be quite embarrassing for a boy like me. Anyway, Happy Holidays and Happy 2017 to you, Professor, from 6-year-old me, who adopted my staff when I was two months old.

From reader Dan:

Here is Calliope, a 1 year old from the mean streets of Brooklyn. Partially blind, but an excellent hunter of fake mice.

From Beckie:

Lilith and Norbert are 8 months old and filled with holiday mischievous. They love wrapping paper and supervising the gift wrapping process.

From reader Chris B.:

Hi, if it’s not too late, here’s Muffin again. Last year he was helping with the wrapping; now he’s just relaxing among the presents. Photo by daughter Valerie (who was also the one who named him eleven years ago).

From reader Su:

Zena, now seven months old. Yes, she is the same kitten I tried so hard to get a home for, now all mine. Which was clearly the intent of the Universe all along. She used to be “Xena” (for the Princess Warrior) but now spells it with a “Z,” (a nod to Zorro) because she is that quick. When you’re a cat, *everyday* is a holiday, and all boxes are yours. (This one happened to actually be for her.) Let the new box shedding begin in earnest. Zena devotes a minimum of 15 mins a day to shredding.

From Don B.:

Here is our daughter’s cat Sheba, a gift to her from the staff of the veterinary clinic in our Vermont town, where she used to volunteer on weekends when she was in middle school, some 14 years ago. Like any sensible feline, Sheba is naturally drawn to boxes. Christmas never fazes her. An indoor cat (we have lost too many to coyotes and fishers down through the years), she takes the tree and all the activity in stride, although she cannot resist curly ribbon, which, on her account, we cannot use or keep anywhere in view.

From reader Craig;

This is Arthur whose staff is my daughter and her family. Arthur is eight years old and was a rescue kitty.

From Lori:

Hi Jerry! Spot says Meowy Crispmouse!

A Bengal from Alexandra Moffat (photo by Streling Moffat):

Here is Sparrow, a young Bengal who belongs to my granddaughter, Leslie Moffat. Photo taken in Lyme NH. He lives with an older female. His compantion is Kestrel. They are indoor cats but go on escorted walks in the NH woods every now and then. Tomorrow they leave for the ski country in Utah for the winter months with Leslie and her husband – by car. It may be a noisy trip – Sparrow talks a lot!

Finally, a non-cat from reader Christopher Moss:

Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah, Jerry. I prefer to think of the 25th of December as the birthday of one of the most important men who ever lived ………Isaac Newton. I’m sorry this isn’t a cat, but he just presented himself today. This chap was photographed through the dining room window. He spent about 15 minutes just standing there as if offering himself for dinner, an offer which I declined, shooting him only with a camera: