Dog bites man

Today’s HuffPo headline (click on screenshot if you must go to the story). I’m sure this will bring peace.

screen-shot-2016-12-25-at-12-12-44-pm

  1. steve oberski
    Pope sells off assets of Catholic Church and donates to Planned Parenthood.

    Pope expels Cardinal Bernard Francis Law and Cardinal George Pell from the Vatican to face justice in their respective home countries.

    Pope turns himself over to authorities in pretty much every country in the world for his role in aiding and abetting in the rape and murder of children under the care of the Catholic Church.

    • rickflick
      Make it so!

  2. GBJames
    Finally!

    • steve oberski
      I mean, seriously, if only the pope had thought to do this last Christmas our troubles would be over.

  3. Christopher Bonds
    I think this happens every year, doesn’t it?

  4. Randall Schenck
    Always living down to expectations. It does appear Netanyahu is just a bit upset with the Obama administration over the UN business. And while they and all the news media run around in circles wondering why and how could it be. Please give us a break. Is the Memory of Netanyahu now even shorter than the republican memory.

  5. Yakaru
    He also complained about the commercialization of Christmas. I will never understand why people don’t just point and laugh each time this stupid asshole opens his stupid mouth.

  6. Charleen D. Adams
    I was at the Vatican today, one of the 40k. It was a pathetic display of devotion.

    Everything else was closed in Rome.

    Oh well, in Naples tonight and headed to Herculaneum and Pompeii in the morning. Then to Florence and Venice.

    Naples is gross and scary. And the Catholicsim makes it worse.

    • Randall Schenck
      Ah, I remember a weekend in Venice many years ago. Actually, I only remember part of it. I do believe you are missing the tourist season.

  7. Ken Phelps
    C’mon folks, it’s not like prayer is a science experiment with predictive value. That only works with stuff that’s real.

  8. keith cook +/-
    What Popular Francis said is:
    gods are not going to rain peace down on us, forget that, we have to do it ourselves… so try and be nice to each other.
    I do love my silk slippers… wonder if I get a new pair for xmas?

    someone turn that mic off!

  9. loren russell
    This probably beats a papal call for another Crusade?

  10. Kevin
    So long as the Pope has a job, there will not be peace on earth.

  11. ashdeville
    You atheists won’t be feeling so smug and clever tomorrow when all war, strife and injustice comes to an end.

    • rickflick
      Exactly what I was thinking.

  12. Genghis
    To paraphrase The Life of Brian;

    What has the Roman Catholic Church ever done for us?
    Brought peace?

  13. Larry Cook
    On Christmas, it’s 50/50 odds on whether my family will get into a major fight or remain in cease-fire mode. On other non-Christmas days, except that buffet day in late November, the odds are only 15-20% there’ll be fisticuffs. I’ve always thought that Xmas brouhahas were a Catholic tradition. This Pope is Catholic, right?

  14. Joseph Carrion
    LOL, almost makes me believe there’s a supposed ‘god’, not!

