Take a Christmas photo of your cat

Tomorrow morning I’ll be delighted to post any Christmas-themed photos of readers’ cats, as we did in the “Merry Kitmas” thread last year. Please send a photo (must be holiday-themed) along with a few words, including the cat’s name, age, and any interesting information. I’ll be putting them up on one thread throughout the day.

And merry Xmas, happy Hanukah and joyous Koynezaa to all!

 

11 Comments

  1. moleatthecounter
    And a very merry Christmas to you also professor Coyne, and to all commenters and readers on WEIT!

    Or Happy Saturnalis…

    (Delete as appropriate!)

  2. moleatthecounter
    *Saturnalia*

    (Oh, for an edit function… especially after several beers!)

  3. GBJames
    May the grid be with you.

  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Merry Solstice! Axial tilt is the reason for the season!

  5. Frank Bath
    I haven’t got a cat but if I had it would be holding up a sign saying, Merry Christmas Jerry, you are an education.

  6. rickflick
    My cat is distinctly Canidae, but, not to worry, she’s completely unaware of her family.

  7. tubby
    Is Chinese take out considered proper holiday regalia?

  8. Kelly Houle
    Best wishes to you, PCCE! Peace and joy to everyone.

  10. Diane G.
    I have cats, but we’re not really doing Christmas this year…

    Appropriately, the cat’s couldn’t give a damn. Now if we ran out of Fancy Feast…

  11. Kevin
    Paz y Luz

    But work for the peace, and listen to others for the light (real others, preferably scientists).

