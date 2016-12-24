Take a Christmas photo of your cat

Tomorrow morning I’ll be delighted to post any Christmas-themed photos of readers’ cats, as we did in the “Merry Kitmas” thread last year. Please send a photo (must be holiday-themed) along with a few words, including the cat’s name, age, and any interesting information. I’ll be putting them up on one thread throughout the day.

And merry Xmas, happy Hanukah and joyous Koynezaa to all!