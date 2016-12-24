Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Christmas Eve: December 24, 2016. That means there’s only one frenetic shopping day left till Xmas and the First Day of Koynezaa. And, yes, it’s National Egg Nog Day. Now I know people claim that they’ve had good eggnog, and I’m sure that somewhere on this planet lurks a drinkable specimen—but I’ve not had it. (I anticipate serious objections from the readers.) But all things told, I’d rather have a mulled wine or a Moscow Mule. It’s also the pagan festival of Mōdraniht .

On this day in history, the Ku Klux Klan was formed in 1865; and 103 years later, the crew of Apollo 8 began orbiting around around the Moon. They were the first humans to do this, and performed ten such orbits. Not much else happened this day in history, as one would expect given its proximity to the holidays, at least in the West. What is remarkable, however, is the number of people who were born or died on this day, perhaps the latter trying to hold on till Xmas.

Notables born on this day include Kit Carson (1809), Matthew Arnold (1822), Baby Dodds (1898), Joseph Cornell (1903), I. F. Stone (1907), Ava Gardner (1922; ♥), Scott Fischer (1955; died on Everest 1996), Carol Vorderman (1960), and Ricky Martin (1971). Those who died on this day include Vasco da Gama (1524), Johns Hopkins (1873), John Muir (1914), Peter Lawford (1984), Norman Vincent Peale (1993), John Boswell (1994; a gay man who became a great scholar of religion and homosexuality and a professor at Yale, he lived across the hall from me during my junior year at William and Mary, and died of AIDS at only 47), Harold Pinter (2008), Jack Klugman (2012), and Buddy DeFranco (2014). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has a holiday message for her fans and readers:

