Headline of the season

This is from Fox News; click on the screenshot to go to the article. It’s true, funny, and the “Jesusnapping” was probably conducted by an atheist.

And the story in its entirety:

Police say a woman stole baby Jesus from a Nativity scene in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and dropped the figurine off at a hospital with a note explaining that the baby had been “neglected” by his parents, “Joseph and Mary Christ.” Police say 49-year-old Jacqueline Ross told them it was a joke, but they aren’t laughing. She was identified from surveillance video and is jailed on charges of theft and institutional vandalism. Police say she went to the hospital early on Dec. 4 just minutes after stealing the $2,700 figurine from Payrow Plaza. Police say she left a note with the porcelain baby that read, in part, “Child has broken right foot which is been (sic) neglected. Parents Joseph and Mary Christ got a warning.” Ross doesn’t yet have an attorney.

Here’s a photo of the creche; Baby Jesus has been returned, but note that his right foot is missing. Why couldn’t God heal amputee Jesus?

h/t: jjh