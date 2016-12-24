Headline of the season

This is from Fox News; click on the screenshot to go to the article. It’s true, funny, and the “Jesusnapping” was probably conducted by an atheist.

And the story in its entirety:

BETHLEHEM, Pa. –  Police say a woman stole baby Jesus from a Nativity scene in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and dropped the figurine off at a hospital with a note explaining that the baby had been “neglected” by his parents, “Joseph and Mary Christ.”

Police say 49-year-old Jacqueline Ross told them it was a joke, but they aren’t laughing.  She was identified from surveillance video and is jailed on charges of theft and institutional vandalism.

Police say she went to the hospital early on Dec. 4 just minutes after stealing the $2,700 figurine from Payrow Plaza.

Police say she left a note with the porcelain baby that read, in part, “Child has broken right foot which is been (sic) neglected. Parents Joseph and Mary Christ got a warning.”

Ross doesn’t yet have an attorney.

Here’s a photo of the creche; Baby Jesus has been returned, but note that his right foot is missing. Why couldn’t God heal amputee Jesus?

Photo: Bethlehem Police Department

h/t: jjh

4 Comments

  1. List of X
    Posted December 24, 2016 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

    The right foot has been broken off to atone for our sins.

  2. bluemaas
    Posted December 24, 2016 at 3:02 pm | Permalink

    What a hoot o’a
    … … ‘foot’note: “Amputee – Jesus !”

    Still giggling,
    Blue

  3. Billy Bl.
    Posted December 24, 2016 at 3:23 pm | Permalink

    Joseph and Mary Christ. That’s gotta be a classic.

    Reply
  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 24, 2016 at 3:25 pm | Permalink

    How will they drive in the nails properly. Kind of leaves him dangling a bit.

