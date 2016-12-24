Caturday felid trifecta: Busker entertains cats, a kitten fights the sun, Korean cat goes to class

It’s the Christmas Eve Caturday trifecta, and todauy we have three short clips. This adorable video shows a busker in Malaysia entertaining a bunch of kittens. They’re mesmerized! (Or maybe they’re just expecting noms.)

*********

From Hi Homer! we have a short but sweet video of a kitten dancing in the sunlight. I wonder if he’s going after the sunlight itself, or just motes of dust.

*********

Finally, from Sputnik, we learn of a Korean cat who goes to class. The skinny: A cute four-legged student is reportedly attending classes at Gangdong College in S Korea. The ginger cat called Teuk Gang-i made its home right in the college building. At the end of October an entertainment broadcast on South Korea’s SBS TV channel broke the news of a cat who acts exactly like a student. It comes to the classroom, seems at first to listen intently to the lecture, but then falls asleep. When the class is over, it lazily goes on to the next one. The students of Gangdong College say that originally the cat belong to a girl who studied there and brought her pet to classes with her. But then she took a year out, leaving the cat at school for some reason. Nobody thought to take the cat home because it already had an owner, the students said. They fed the cat and took care of it at the college. The students also gave the cat a new mane — Teuk Gang-i, which means “Special-course-thing” in Korean. Now Teuk Gang-I is a favorite amongst the students. They said they plan to pool some money and buy a cat house for their school pet to feel even more comfortable.’

Well, he doesn’t seem to be a good student, but he’s loved anyway: the students even made Teuk Gang-i a cat tower! Any translations of the Korean are welcome.

h/t: Taskin