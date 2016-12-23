Important notice about Philomena

Matthew Cobb has just informed me of an Event:
At 13:00 uk time (so in 30 mins) you can hear Diane Morgan playing records for three hours. You can listen here.
That would be 7 a.m. Chicago time, or 8 a.m. EST in the U.S. Also, for Philomenaphiles, she’s written a piece in the Guardian called “No one likes Christmas pudding, but we have to respect it.” Go have a read.
She has introduced comedy on Radio 4 extra quite a few times & been in a series but as I don’t think it is available outside the UK I never mentioned it!
Shoot. I think I missed it, timing-wise.
She’s wonderful, the article is very funny.
This is my attempt at a Philomena impersonation:
Not every funny person who is funny in person (or talking on the tele) is also funny in print. But Philomena is so close to being as funny in print as in person that I cannot tell the difference. If we were to weigh how funny she is in either medium I would say it is pretty near balanced. Well, maybe 55:45, but that is just like 50:50 to me. Also, I can hear her voice in my head when I read her words, and that is weird. It’s like she is right here, reading out loud over my shoulder, so I keep looking behind me. But I only see the d*g, and he can’t talk in Philomena’s voice so I know he isn’t doing it.
Very good!
Pitch perfect. But can a pitch be imperfect? We’ll never know.
Philomena!
“And marzipan is cream soda-flavour Play-Doh, but Play-Doh you can actually eat, like Play-Doh.”
Brilliant.
She also has a tv show coming up on BBC2 on the 29th at 10pm. ‘Cunk on Christmas’ in which Philomena discovers the true meaning of Christmas.
Shr will also be in Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe at 9 pm same day.
Soob
What would we do without Philomena ?
Always exploring the universe in new ways !
Not only is Cunk funny but
commenters on her Guardian piece are much funnier than anyone who posts comments on the NYT or WaPo.