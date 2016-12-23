Important notice about Philomena

Matthew Cobb has just informed me of an Event:

At 13:00 uk time (so in 30 mins) you can hear Diane Morgan playing records for three hours. You can listen here.
That would be 7 a.m. Chicago time, or 8 a.m. EST in the U.S.  Also, for Philomenaphiles, she’s written a piece in the Guardian called “No one likes Christmas pudding, but we have to respect it.” Go have a read.
12 Comments

  1. Dominic
    Posted December 23, 2016 at 6:49 am | Permalink

    She has introduced comedy on Radio 4 extra quite a few times & been in a series but as I don’t think it is available outside the UK I never mentioned it!

    Reply
  2. GBJames
    Posted December 23, 2016 at 7:18 am | Permalink

    Shoot. I think I missed it, timing-wise.

    Reply
  3. Mike
    Posted December 23, 2016 at 7:47 am | Permalink

    She’s wonderful, the article is very funny.

    Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 23, 2016 at 7:49 am | Permalink

    This is my attempt at a Philomena impersonation:

    Not every funny person who is funny in person (or talking on the tele) is also funny in print. But Philomena is so close to being as funny in print as in person that I cannot tell the difference. If we were to weigh how funny she is in either medium I would say it is pretty near balanced. Well, maybe 55:45, but that is just like 50:50 to me. Also, I can hear her voice in my head when I read her words, and that is weird. It’s like she is right here, reading out loud over my shoulder, so I keep looking behind me. But I only see the d*g, and he can’t talk in Philomena’s voice so I know he isn’t doing it.

    Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted December 23, 2016 at 7:56 am | Permalink

      Very good!

      Reply
    • ploubere
      Posted December 23, 2016 at 1:42 pm | Permalink

      Pitch perfect. But can a pitch be imperfect? We’ll never know.

      Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted December 23, 2016 at 7:56 am | Permalink

    Philomena!

    Reply
  6. Christopher
    Posted December 23, 2016 at 8:09 am | Permalink

    “And marzipan is cream soda-flavour Play-Doh, but Play-Doh you can actually eat, like Play-Doh.”

    Brilliant.

    Reply
  7. Graham Head
    Posted December 23, 2016 at 8:13 am | Permalink

    She also has a tv show coming up on BBC2 on the 29th at 10pm. ‘Cunk on Christmas’ in which Philomena discovers the true meaning of Christmas.
    Shr will also be in Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe at 9 pm same day.

    Reply
  8. Merilee
    Posted December 23, 2016 at 8:41 am | Permalink

    Soob

    Reply
  9. Mike Cracraft
    Posted December 23, 2016 at 8:47 am | Permalink

    What would we do without Philomena ?
    Always exploring the universe in new ways !

    Reply
  10. jwthomas
    Posted December 23, 2016 at 10:57 am | Permalink

    Not only is Cunk funny but
    commenters on her Guardian piece are much funnier than anyone who posts comments on the NYT or WaPo.

    Reply

