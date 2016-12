Important notice about Philomena

Matthew Cobb has just informed me of an Event:

At 13:00 uk time (so in 30 mins) you can hear Diane Morgan playing records for three hours. You can listen here

That would be 7 a.m. Chicago time, or 8 a.m. EST in the U.S. Also, for Philomenaphiles, she’s written a piece in the Guardian called “ No one likes Christmas pudding, but we have to respect it. ” Go have a read.