Animals get Christmas goodies at the Cincinnati Zoo

Every year Santa brings Christmas gifts—noms, of course—to the animals at the Cincinnati Zoo. The big cats get gift-wrapped meat at 0:43, but as for the sea lion at the end, I have no idea what they’re giving him—and I think the beast is a bit wary!

  2. Joseph O'Sullivan
    The sea lion’s gift is a block of frozen fish.

  3. Michael Fisher
    The sea lion: The way it’s coloured in this video made me think for the first time – ahh hence “sea lion”! But I googled it & it seems it’s perhaps named by transfer from heraldry which used mythical beasts.

    Does anyone know for sure why the “sea lion” got that name?

