Animals get Christmas goodies at the Cincinnati Zoo

Every year Santa brings Christmas gifts—noms, of course—to the animals at the Cincinnati Zoo. The big cats get gift-wrapped meat at 0:43, but as for the sea lion at the end, I have no idea what they’re giving him—and I think the beast is a bit wary!
The sea lion’s gift is a block of frozen fish.
The sea lion: The way it’s coloured in this video made me think for the first time – ahh hence “sea lion”! But I googled it & it seems it’s perhaps named by transfer from heraldry which used mythical beasts.
Does anyone know for sure why the “sea lion” got that name?
Found this, but it could be post hoc:
https://deanoinamerica.wordpress.com/2012/04/16/ever-wondered-why-they-are-called-sea-lions/
The bulls can be pretty intimidating and dangerous.
Thanks! Groovy skeletons
Merry Hitchmas Diane
Thanks, and to you as well, Michael.🙂