Underwater in Antarctica

The Australian Governments “Australian Antarctic Division: has produced a wonderful 8½-minute film of video taken by a submersible camera under the sea ice of East Antarctica. It’s full of colorful life down there, and I bet a lot of these species haven’t yet been described and named. The action ends at 4:58 and then there’s explanation.
How many groups can you identify? Did you see any fish?
I noticed that I didn’t see fish. (Other than starfish.)
Sub ( as it were)
As a recreational diver, the view down there was familiar but also quite strange. Very colorful as well. I thought I recognized several classes of animals, like the sea cucumber, and crinoids and coral. Probably not familiar species. I could not identify any fish at all. The seal looked as curious as the human explorers.
The underwater footage seemed to be repeated (two runs through) before the interview.
The diversity, and quantity of life at that temperature is amazing.
Saw one fish-a goby?- at about 3minutes on the sea floor.
Besides the nosy pinnipid at the beginning, I see sponges, and feather duster worms, starfish, brittle stars, and a couple sea cucumbers. I thought maybe a couple small gastropods.