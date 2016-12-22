Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s December 22, 2016, with only 3 shopping days left till Christmas and the First Day of Koynezaa. It’s also (oy!) National Date Nut Bread Day. Has any reader had this comestible in the last month? It was a staple of my childhood, but seems to have disappeared. It’s also National Mathematics Day—but only in India.
On this day in 1808, as Wikipedia reports, “Ludwig van Beethoven conduct[ed] and perform[ed] in concert at the Theater an der Wien, Vienna, with the premiere of his Fifth Symphony, Sixth Symphony, Fourth Piano Concerto (performed by Beethoven himself) and Choral Fantasy (with Beethoven at the piano).” Wouldn’t you love to have been there? On this day in 1984 (and do you remember this?), Bernard Goetz shot four men on a New York City subway, claiming they were muggers and that he was acting in self defense. He was ultimately convicted of criminal possession of a weapon, served a year in jail, and was ordered to pay a $43 million fine, which of course he couldn’t do. And, in 2001, the “shoe bomber,” Richard Reid, tried to bring down an American Airlines flight by setting off explosives hidden in his shoes aboard American Airlines. It didn’t work. Was that really 15 years ago? I grow old. . . I grow old.
Notables born on this day include Giacomo Puccini (1858), Lady Bird Johnson (1912), Diane Sawyer (1945), Maurice and Robin Gibb (1949; almost my age, except they’re both dead), and Ralph Fiennes (1962). Those who died on this day include Nathaniel West (1940), Beatrix Potter (1943; I can’t believe Google didn’t give her a rabbit doodle), Butterfly McQueen (1995), and Joe Cocker (2014). Here in honor of Ms. Potter, is Tom Kitten getting refitted for his clothes, as he’d grown too tubby:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is trying to be profound, and can’t find the Door to Friday:
Hili: We have Thursday.A: Where?Hili: Wherever I look.
The Tom kitten story I found very scary as a young child when the mice rolled him up in a roly poly pudding!
Not “profound,” Ms Hili, and certainly not at all “notable” whatsoever, today in y2016, is Thursday alright and my birthday as well. Over the years I had learnt about all of the others whom Dr Coyne names birthed this day as well, but I find out about one person I did not know until this morning also has birthday today ! that Biggest Ick Factor – Cruz = Ted Cruz.
Saddest to me, though, about today? Mr Cocker’s death only two years ago. Since an August ago and, too, Woodstock at where I hauled on into Mr Yasgur’s dairying property for its Three Days of Wonderment then, I simply adore this former gas pipefitter – Brit’s gravely voice and persona … … so in honor of him and of today, here are two favored ones of Darling Mr Joe Cocker’s !
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtFUX4Y2U84 and, with the late Mr Cohen’s lovely lyrics, thus: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXShowpN9DY !
R I P, Mr Cocker !
Blue
Happy B-DAY, Blue!! Forgot about good old Mr. Cocker. He was brilliant. Thanks for the links.
Happy Birthday Blue! I hope you have a wonderful day. I was also an end of year, almost next year, baby.
=^_^=
Nice. You made it to Woodstock. I attended a thing by the Rolling Stones in Hyde Park that same year. My recollection is a little fuzzy.
The great Joe Cocker, lover of Shepherds Pie and Yorkshire lad, here’s two versions of the Song he made completely his own the first is at Woodstock, the second was a version he did at Buck House in 2002, I prefer the latter, but he was the only guy who did it justice.
This version had Dr Brian May Astrophysicist on Lead Guitar, and some little guy on Drums whose name escapes me.
Happy b-day Blue! Lucky you to be at Woodstock. I was not allowed to go, even though I had friends going, had a ride with them and was 18. Parents said: “no way in hell”.
Have you forgiven them yet?
I think, maybe, not entirely. It was, after all, the event of a lifetime.
The happiest of B-days to the one, the only, Blue – who brings us her own form of wonderment.
Joe – gravely voice – Cocker’s one of my favorite ever singers. Share the day, Blue, with his memory.
Bluemaas, I join the chorus to wish you a very happy birthday!
Happy first day of Koynezaa!! I’ll be celebrating with a steak dinner!!
No! It starts 3 days from now! (The phrasing is ambiguous.)
How many days of Koynezaa are there? And what should I expect my true love to give me on the first (and subsequent) day of Koynezaa?
My amazingly talented wife painted a series of Beatrix Potter’s characters on the walls of our children’s nursery. Each one was “framed” in an oval outlined with an artificial ivy-like vine to give the appearance of looking out the window of a fanciful under-hill critter dwelling.
I was really impressed at how good they turned out. I knew she had artistic talent but had never seen her do something like that before. The room is now my 12 year old sons bedroom. He likes the paintings well enough that he has declined offers to repaint the walls, though the ivy has long since been removed.
Ralph Fiennes is my true love. He just doesn’t know it…
God-man is a great comic. An archive is at
http://www.fecundity.com/pmagnus/godman.html.
One of my favorites (can’t remember the title) is when God-man goes away instead of capturing a criminal, leaving the criminal to descend into existential angst wondering when or if God – Man will punish him, whether his angst is the punishment itself, etc., with the last panel showing God-man back home saying “Wheh, I DIDNT leave the stove on!”
Correction: God-man DID leave the coffee (no the stove) on.
The title is “Crime or Punishment”
Still, God Man somehow reminds me of the Spectre with just a touch of Fantomah.
I like God-man vs. Charles Darwin. I used to have that hanging on my office door.
God-Man is great. If only I had a slice of my dear mother’s homemade date nut bread to go with my coffee while I read God-Man, my morning would be perfect.
And it’s the birthday of the entomologist Jean-Henri Fabre (1823), whose wonderful books on insects enchanted me as a child. They still do.
Re: God-Man Comics
Ironically, early Superman comics had him flying off the handle a bit, until editors decided they had to make him more cool, calm, and collected.
As Wikipedia reports,
“In the original Siegel and Shuster stories, Superman’s personality is rough and aggressive. The character often attacks and terrorizes wife beaters, profiteers, lynch mobs, and gangsters in a rough manner and with a looser moral code than audiences today might be used to. Although not as ruthless as the early Batman, Superman in the comics of the 1930s is unconcerned about the harm his strength may cause. He tosses villainous characters in such a manner that fatalities would presumably occur, although these are seldom shown explicitly on the page. This came to an end in late 1940 when new editor Whitney Ellsworth instituted a code of conduct for his characters to follow, banning Superman from ever killing”
An example of him dealing with a wife-beater
Of course back then Supes was a notorious vigilante actively pursued by the police who,being just as dumb as criminals, never got that shooting him was pointless.
In fact if you listen to the original syndicated radio episodes you learn that Supes does everything he can to conceal his existance from everyone so that he is a mysterious Batmanish character.