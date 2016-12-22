Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s December 22, 2016, with only 3 shopping days left till Christmas and the First Day of Koynezaa. It’s also (oy!) National Date Nut Bread Day. Has any reader had this comestible in the last month? It was a staple of my childhood, but seems to have disappeared. It’s also National Mathematics Day—but only in India.

On this day in 1808, as Wikipedia reports, “Ludwig van Beethoven conduct[ed] and perform[ed] in concert at the Theater an der Wien, Vienna, with the premiere of his Fifth Symphony, Sixth Symphony, Fourth Piano Concerto (performed by Beethoven himself) and Choral Fantasy (with Beethoven at the piano).” Wouldn’t you love to have been there? On this day in 1984 (and do you remember this?), Bernard Goetz shot four men on a New York City subway, claiming they were muggers and that he was acting in self defense. He was ultimately convicted of criminal possession of a weapon, served a year in jail, and was ordered to pay a $43 million fine, which of course he couldn’t do. And, in 2001, the “shoe bomber,” Richard Reid, tried to bring down an American Airlines flight by setting off explosives hidden in his shoes aboard American Airlines. It didn’t work. Was that really 15 years ago? I grow old. . . I grow old.

Notables born on this day include Giacomo Puccini (1858), Lady Bird Johnson (1912), Diane Sawyer (1945), Maurice and Robin Gibb (1949; almost my age, except they’re both dead), and Ralph Fiennes (1962). Those who died on this day include Nathaniel West (1940), Beatrix Potter (1943; I can’t believe Google didn’t give her a rabbit doodle), Butterfly McQueen (1995), and Joe Cocker (2014). Here in honor of Ms. Potter, is Tom Kitten getting refitted for his clothes, as he’d grown too tubby:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is trying to be profound, and can’t find the Door to Friday:

Hili: We have Thursday. A: Where? Hili: Wherever I look.

In Polish:

Hili: Mamy czwartek.

Ja: Gdzie?

Hili: Gdzie nie spojrzę

Lagniappe: a classic “Tom the Dancing Bug” strip by Reuben Bolling, sent by reader jsp. It’s the only example of Sophisticated Theology™ I know of in a comic: