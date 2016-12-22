We’re continuing on with the African adventures of reader Joe Dickinson, who has some FELID PHOTOS for us. His notes are indented:
Once more out of Africa, here is a feline-centric bonus set.
Remember the Cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus) profile? Here is an alternative I like almost as well.
Here is the context:
A mighty yawn:
That reminded me of a lioness (Panthera leo) from Zimbabwe, four years ago. The Blurred ear , etc. is thanks to out-of-focus twigs/leaves in the foreground that I could not avoid.
OK, now remember the leopard (Panthera pardus) resting in a tree?
Here is the context. See the tail hanging down from the first limb on the right? That’s how our guides spotted him.
Zoomed in on that:
And (truth in advertising) here is the “Toyota Showroom” that alerted our guides to look for a tail in that tree:
Here is a leopard on the prowl in Botswana four years ago:
And the Greater Kudu (Tragelaphus strepsiceros) he was stalking. The guides said predators sometimes use a safari vehicle as a screen. In this case, the Kudu spotted the leopard and was looking straight at him and bellowing. As is typical when a predators knows it has been spotted, the leopard just walked away.
Very nice! What equipment are you using?
These all are with the Canon SX50. One package the size of a small SLR body covers everything from the wide context shots and landscapes to the extreme zoom like the cheetah head. Granted, the quality may not be up to the finest SLR (with a few thousand dollars and many pounds worth of lenses) but in decent light and for images to be viewed on a computer screen, it is hard to see the difference.
Great photos of cats. Toyota showroom, very good. Possibly the cats would say, treats in a tin.
I also took some photos like this in Kenya, many years ago, just so people seeing my slides of the animals would see what the experience is like:
I guess at least we don’t see signs along the trail, saying something like, don’t feed the people.
Great pics again Joe!
Lovely predators, these cats. Murderous killers, in the best way possible.
Such an exquisite animal.
Very interesting pictures. And I also like that we can see a bit of what these safaris are like for the people.
My what big teeth you have, Grandma.