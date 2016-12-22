We’re continuing on with the African adventures of reader Joe Dickinson, who has some FELID PHOTOS for us. His notes are indented:

Once more out of Africa, here is a feline-centric bonus set. Remember the Cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus) profile? Here is an alternative I like almost as well.

Here is the context:

A mighty yawn:

That reminded me of a lioness (Panthera leo) from Zimbabwe, four years ago. The Blurred ear , etc. is thanks to out-of-focus twigs/leaves in the foreground that I could not avoid.

OK, now remember the leopard (Panthera pardus) resting in a tree?

Here is the context. See the tail hanging down from the first limb on the right? That’s how our guides spotted him.

Zoomed in on that:

And (truth in advertising) here is the “Toyota Showroom” that alerted our guides to look for a tail in that tree:

Here is a leopard on the prowl in Botswana four years ago: And the Greater Kudu (Tragelaphus strepsiceros) he was stalking. The guides said predators sometimes use a safari vehicle as a screen. In this case, the Kudu spotted the leopard and was looking straight at him and bellowing. As is typical when a predators knows it has been spotted, the leopard just walked away.