Readers’ wildlife photos

We’re continuing on with the African adventures of reader Joe Dickinson, who has some FELID PHOTOS for us. His notes are indented:

Once more out of Africa, here is a feline-centric bonus set.

Remember the Cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus) profile?  Here is an alternative I like almost as well.

feline01

Here is the context:

feline02

A mighty yawn:

feline03

That reminded me of a lioness (Panthera leo) from Zimbabwe, four years ago.  The Blurred ear , etc. is thanks to out-of-focus twigs/leaves in the foreground that I could not avoid.

feline04

OK, now remember the leopard (Panthera pardus) resting in a tree?

feline05

Here is the context.  See the tail hanging down from the first limb on the right?  That’s how our guides spotted him.

feline06

Zoomed in on that:

feline07

And (truth in advertising) here is the “Toyota Showroom” that alerted our guides to look for a tail in that tree:

feline08

Here is a leopard on the prowl in Botswana four years ago:

feline09

And the Greater Kudu (Tragelaphus strepsiceros)  he was stalking.  The guides said predators sometimes use a safari vehicle as a screen.  In this case, the Kudu spotted the leopard and was looking straight at him and bellowing.  As is typical when a predators knows it has been spotted, the leopard just walked away.

feline10

 

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:30 am and filed under felids, mammals, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

10 Comments

  1. jblilie
    Posted December 22, 2016 at 7:40 am | Permalink

    Very nice! What equipment are you using?

    Reply
    • Joe Dickinson
      Posted December 22, 2016 at 12:59 pm | Permalink

      These all are with the Canon SX50. One package the size of a small SLR body covers everything from the wide context shots and landscapes to the extreme zoom like the cheetah head. Granted, the quality may not be up to the finest SLR (with a few thousand dollars and many pounds worth of lenses) but in decent light and for images to be viewed on a computer screen, it is hard to see the difference.

      Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 22, 2016 at 7:51 am | Permalink

    Great photos of cats. Toyota showroom, very good. Possibly the cats would say, treats in a tin.

    Reply
    • jblilie
      Posted December 22, 2016 at 8:16 am | Permalink

      I also took some photos like this in Kenya, many years ago, just so people seeing my slides of the animals would see what the experience is like:

      Reply
      • Randall Schenck
        Posted December 22, 2016 at 8:48 am | Permalink

        I guess at least we don’t see signs along the trail, saying something like, don’t feed the people.

        Reply
  3. Heather Hastie
    Posted December 22, 2016 at 8:45 am | Permalink

    Great pics again Joe!

    Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted December 22, 2016 at 9:33 am | Permalink

    Lovely predators, these cats. Murderous killers, in the best way possible.

    Reply
  5. The Gentleman
    Posted December 22, 2016 at 9:35 am | Permalink

    Such an exquisite animal.

    Reply
  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 22, 2016 at 10:53 am | Permalink

    Very interesting pictures. And I also like that we can see a bit of what these safaris are like for the people.

    Reply
  7. darwinwins
    Posted December 22, 2016 at 1:17 pm | Permalink

    My what big teeth you have, Grandma.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: