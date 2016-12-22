Obama signs bill committing U.S. to protecting atheists in foreign lands

Given the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, I would have thought that atheists were protected under U.S. law, at least as far as being able to express their beliefs publicly. Well, they are, but Obama has made the U.S. commitment to international protection of atheists explicit by just now signing H.R. 1150 into law: The Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act (see bill here). As PoliticalDig reports,
The Frank Wolf International Religious Freedom Act is an amendment to the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. The amendment’s official stated purpose is:
“To amend the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 to improve the ability of the United States to advance religious freedom globally through enhanced diplomacy, training, counterterrorism, and foreign assistance efforts, and through stronger and more flexible political responses to religious freedom violations and violent extremism worldwide.”
The newly amended law states, “The freedom of thought, conscience, and religion is understood to protect theistic and non-theistic beliefs as well as the right not to profess or practice any religion.” The law further condemns any “policy or practice of routinely denying applications for visas for religious workers in a country can be indicative of a poor state of religious freedom in that country.” This goes against the belief of President-elect Donald Trump and his plan to persecute people because of their religious beliefs by denying them access to the U.S.
And here’s the operative part of the bill:
In case you can’t read that, it says “the freedom of thought and religion is understood to protect theistic and non-theistic beliefs as well as the right not to profess or practice any religion.”
The bill focuses only on atheists living outside of the country. It’s a strengthening of a 1998 religions freedom law, which established the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, dedicated to protecting religious liberty around the world. For 18 years, the office has investigated abuse of Christians, Jews and religious minorities in other countries, but it has never tracked instances of persecution against atheists. Now, the law will also include those who don’t subscribe to a recognized religion. “The freedom of thought, conscience, and religion is understood to protect theistic and non-theistic beliefs and the right not to profess or practice any religion,” the act now states.
The additions also denounce “the specific targeting of non-theists, humanists, and atheists because of their beliefs” as well as attempts to “forcibly [compel] non-believers or non-theists to recant their beliefs or to convert.” [JAC: I can’t find this language in the bill. Am I missing something?]
Granted, this act does not give additional protection to atheists in America, but non-theistic advocacy groups are hailing the move as a historic step. After all, it’s one of the rare American recognitions that atheists have rights too.
For we know that our patchwork heritage is a strength, not a weakness. We are a nation of Christians and Muslims, Jews and Hindus, and non-believers. We are shaped by every language and culture, drawn from every end of this Earth; and because we have tasted the bitter swill of civil war and segregation, and emerged from that dark chapter stronger and more united, we cannot help but believe that the old hatreds shall someday pass; that the lines of tribe shall soon dissolve; that as the world grows smaller, our common humanity shall reveal itself; and that America must play its role in ushering in a new era of peace.
On May 9, 2014, Wolf introduced the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom Reauthorization Act of 2014 (H.R. 4653; 113th Congress), a bill that would amend the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 to reauthorize the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) as an independent federal government advisory body through FY2019.
A devout Christian, Wolf was opposed to abortion and subsidized birth control for federal employees. As congressman, Wolf also voted to deny funding to Planned Parenthood. He also opposed funding for international family planning in developing countries. Wolf also previously asserted that marriage should only be between one man and one woman. As such, he signed a letter supporting the “one man one woman” issue in the Manhattan Declaration. Wolf sponsored the bill that became the District of Columbia Civil Contempt Imprisonment Limitation Act, H.R. 2136, in 1989 and supported the bill that became the Elizabeth Morgan Act in 1996. He was a prominent anti-gay congressman, citing religious scriptures as the basis for his position.
One might have thought that a bill protecting religious minorities would not be named after a guy who tried to enforce Christian morality on the rest of the world. But I’ll take what I can get.
h/t: Richard M.
Naming the bill after someone who professed Xian morality is probably how it got passed. Perhaps people only red the name.🙂
And that was autocorrect this time with “red”.
Ha! I thought that “Xian morality” was referring to some obscure (to me) minority Asian religious practice . . . funny autocorrect didn’t change that.
It tried to change it to “Cuba”😉 but I caught that one in time.
That’s logical. If a leader leads today and led yesterday, a reader reads today and red yesterday.😉
Anyway the president is a lame duck, and
Google says it best:
“As a lame duck, the president had nothing to lose by approving the deal.”
A positive step forward but I still don’t see why the word “religion” needs to be used at all in these laws and rights. Freedom of thought and freedom of speech is all we need. Religion does not need to be mentioned. The only thing mentioning religion does is make people think that the religions themselves are the ones granted the freedom and rights rather than the individual. Religions don’t need rights nor do they deserve any legal rights. Individual humans deserve the right to think and speak freely. It’s that simple. Using the word “religion” in the laws on freedom of thought and speech is neither necessary nor wise. One day it will seem like such a primitive thing to say, “freedom of religion.”
If this is an amendment to the 1998 act, then the 1998 act did not explicitly protect atheists. Who signed that act? I sure hope it wasn’t the same guy who signed DOMA!
What is your point?
Steven Weinberg once remarked that after he made some critical claims about protestant Christians not representing Christianity, he was supported by some fundamentalist Christians (he thought in New Mexico) saying that he was right; that their fellow Christians do not take their faith seriously.
Fundamentalists mostly endorse any law that represses other religions. Liberal Protestants will usually endorse laws that support all religions. On the international stage, it’s a good bet Americans stand for freedom of religion but for completely orthogonal reasons.
Note: this is a potential duplicate comment. The first time I tried to post it, it didn’t show up in the comments.
Here’s how to find the provisions in the bill regarding specific targeting and recanting beliefs.
Go to this site:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/house-bill/1150/text
Download the pdf. The provisions are on pages 2 and 3 of the pdf.
You can use the find feature to search for these phrases:
“specific targeting” — page 2
“recant their beliefs” – page 3
In my estimation the sentence: “The freedom of thought, conscience, and religion is understood to protect theistic and non-theistic beliefs as well as the right not to profess or practice any religion” needs to be explicitly codified in US law. It’s not just the tyranny of organized religion, but the creeping tyranny of some (not all but some) “spiritual but not religious” folks who’re a danger to atheists in the public sphere because they’re just as adamant about the need for belief as those who adhere to some organized religion. For instance, those who find themselves in the criminal justice system (think being sent to AA as an alternative to incarceration) or those who seek government funded social services, including medical services, are liable to be browbeaten or discriminated against by some spiritual zealot who would ram spirituality down their throats as a condition of full access to services. And then there’s creeping Buddhist thought which informs a lot of pop psychology these days. They can’t outright deny services, but they can sure screw over a person who professes atheism and needs those services.
Whatever – it is a move in the right direction!
Thank you.
A bit off topic, but I have a question/request.
Can anyone give some examples of YEC belief being detrimental to some aspect of American life? I don’t mean something correlational like YECs are also likely to oppose abortion, and abortion restriction imperils women’s health. That’s not really caused by YEC belief, but is sort of co-morbid with religious fundamentalism.
The most obvious one I can think of is that YECs try to get the teaching of evolution removed from the classroom. Other than this making more American’s ignorant of a certain parts of biology, how would this lack of science affect the bigger picture?
YECs aren’t simply opposed to teaching evolution in schools, they are fantasists who deny essentially all science, they will pick and choose certain things not to object to that they see as unthreatening (such as physics) not knowing that those areas of science provide evidence against their viewpoints that is just as strong as evolutionary biology. I think having fantasists in decision-making positions of authority is a very dangerous thing, even if it’s say leading a cub scout outing. And there is the issue of crank magnetism, YEC is not usually the only nutty thing they believe in. Just go to Conservapedia and read what comes along for the ride.
Since it’s physics that provides most of the evidence for a 4.5 billion year old earth, since YECs think that the earth is 6000 years old, they don’t much like physics either.
In an age of science and technology, it is anti-science. How can a democracy function if the people are so ignorant. YEC voters can elect YEC government officials who will gladly decide for you what is going to be true from now on.
Not sure if this really addresses your ?, but here’s one example of scientific progress, deserving to be above the fold, that depends directly on appreciation of evolution (at the molecular level).
Thanks for posting this, very good.
Nice spoof of Mic’s “The Creation of Adam” in the Vocativ article you link to, featuring Barack and the Spaghetti Monster. Maybe Barry can commission its painting on the Oval Office ceiling before he bids adieu.
Nice quote from his first inaugural, too. Wonder whether the Donald is going to free-wheel his, the way he’s been doing during the “Veni, Vidi, Vici” Victory Tour he’s been on — or whether he’s going to show off his third-grade reading skills with a teleprompter.
Gonna miss that man Obama, more than we can imagine.
Yes, yes we are Ken. Many of us, up here too in the North country, where he isn’t even our president. I have so much respect for him. Unimaginable what’s taking his place.
Yesterday, at the gym where I work out, someone on staff added his picture to one of the monitors hanging from the ceiling. It simply said: “Barack Obama, President”.
Very moving.
Foreign citizens do not have a right to enter the U.S. Yet somehow liberals equate immigration laws with *persecution*. I guess to them anything but open borders is equivalent to discrimination. And that’s when we already have 11 million illegals in this country. No wonder people voted for Trump.
Foreigners don’t have a right to enter the US, but this nation has a long history of not denying people opportunities based on their professing the wrong superstition. You understand that, dontcha Al?
P.S. Over 11 million more Americans voted against Donald Trump than voted for him, 2.8 million of them for a single other candidate. No wonder there either, huh?
Maybe the bill was so named ironically.
I recall his recent interview on Real Time with Bill Maher included a point where they discussed his recognition of atheists and whether anti-atheist persecution happens, with Obama questioning how often it occurs. It’d be fun to think that afterwards he decided to look it up and thought “huh, maybe Bill had a point.”