Complaints about homeopathy and determinism

I continue to get comments and emails from readers defending homeopathy (many come from India), but they all sing the tired old song: “It helped me, so I know it works.” They know little, I guess, about the self-healing of the body or about placebo effects. But I must say I’m surprised at how common faith in homeopathy is. I really should have dealt with it in Faith Versus Fact as a form of faith-based medicine that may be as pervasive as intercessory prayer—and perhaps more harmful. Here are two attempted comments, the first from reader Ramkrishna Mishra (names were given), on my post about CVS defending its sale of homeopathic remedies. These are only about a quarter of what I’ve received by both email and comment in the last day.
U think homoeopathic medicines are ineffective, have you ever taken any homoeopathic treatment for you or your family, I have seen unaccountable results from homoeopathy not only for CVS, but also in diabetes, thyroid disorders which you orthodox consider incurable or only manageable, in fact u can’t even cure a single chronic disease. Who the hell you are to judge the second most effective system of Medicine. More than 65% people who are under treatment of allopathy are shifting to homoeopathy. Actually you are insecure of existence of allopathy. Homoeopathy is the future of Medicine. Stop doing this crap and accept the fact.
And from reader “Dr Rana”, commenting on the same post:
Check the tests of so called scientific medicines.
All have side effects. A declared bad for health effect. To sell these they want to stop alternative medicines that work without side effects.
They test these with methods that do not apply.
Proof is results.
Homeopathic medicines give results and thus work .
But these are garden-variety defenses of woo. What interested me more was an email I got from an unnamed person who read my piece in John Brockman’s annual “Edge Question” volume in 2015. The question was “which idea must die?” and my response was “the idea of free will” (Coyne, J. A. 2015. Free will. Pp. pp. 153-156 in Brockman, J., ed. This Idea Must Die. Harper, New York). In that piece, which I can send to anybody who wants it, I made the usual case for determinism, and the usual arrangements that our justice system should make to accommodate the fact that a criminal could not have “chosen otherwise.”
DEar Sir. I read what you said in “This Idea Must Die.” Why should we be soft on crime? Give me one logical reason. Not an emotional reason. Not a religious reason. A logical reason. We must deter crime, therefore we must have harsh punishments. What about the guy who murdered my friend’s sister? I’d like to shove a butcher knife up his ass. I’d like to hear him screaming while he dies. Because that would be justice, and justice is good. Why can’t you see that? Why do liberals always hate justice?Sincerely, [Name redacted]
Note that I did not say “we should be soft on crime.” I said, as I always do, that punishment needs to be be meted out for three reasons: sequestering dangerous criminals away from society, to rehabilitate malefactors, and to serve as a deterrent for others. Once one has an idea of the degree of punishment necessary to achieve these ends (a hit or miss affair, but one subject to some scientific study), any further punishment is superfluous—and that includes the death penalty. Nothing is to be gained by extra punishment, and what is to lose is human suffering: the suffering of someone punished beyond what is necessary to achieve social ends.
I am sorry for the death of this person’s friend, which must have been horrible. But we need to move beyond the concept of vigilante justice, or beyond “an eye for an eye.” We already know that the death penalty is not a deterrent, so the only thing gained by this person’s sticking a knife in the fundament of the criminal is satisfying his base emotion of vengeance. There are better ways to deal with criminals; that’s why we have a justice system (flawed as it is) and don’t allow people to take the law into their own hands. Would this person approve of the Saudi practice of cutting off hands for theft, or of Singapore’s policy of execution for drug smuggling—even marijuana?
A deterministic view of justice doesn’t say we should be “soft on crime”. It says that we should be effective on crime, and that may mean a big reform of the justice system. Throwing criminals in jail with other hardened criminals, making them live under situations that no zoo animal would be expected to tolerate, and making no attempt to reform them—that is the way retributive justice works; but retributive justice is based on the false notion that a criminal had a choice in what he did.
And that is my answer to this gentleman.
As far as the comments about homeopathy, they only display emotions and ignorance instead of facts and scientific process. I did get a laugh about the lack of side effects for a treatment consisting of water and air.
On free will, once again, emotion blocks out reality and the lack of distinction between justice and revenge is tiresome.
Homeopathy: feel good emotions over science
Free will: emotional retributivism over applying Bayesian techniques to moral problems
It’s difficult to reason people out of a position they haven’t reasoned themselves into.
I find comments such as the one you received on determinism to be quite intolerable: “give me a logical reason”. Well, re-read the piece. Those are the logical reasons, you just refuse to acknowledge them, similar to creationism. Irrationality in all forms has certain commonalities. Refusal to understand and address the other side’s argument is a particularly frequent occurrence, it seems.
“the second most effective system of Medicine”…
I think that first one kind of says it all. “Stop doing this crap and accept the facts.” Kind of overwhelms the mind.
Does Ramkrishna Mishra think CVS is a disease?
So it appears. Easily treated, though, with the right remedy.
He might. It also stands for Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome,apparently. So, if he’s not from the US or has ever seen one of the chain pharmacies, he may have just googled it and gotten the wrong CVS. Then again, entering into one of their establishments is enough to make me gag and wretch…
You have the patience of a saint PCC(E); how you manage to wade through the tons of crap you receive is both admirable, and disappointing in terms of wasted time/effort.
It’s clear the irksome lot you’ve irked have not taken the time to understand your arguments on the topics of homeopathy and free-will which makes their views/comments/complaints even less worthy of consideration.
Regarding the Edge question ‘which idea must die’, is this the 2014 question? It appears your piece may be available on the Edge website, although this may be an abridged version compared to the one published in the book:
https://www.edge.org/response-detail/25381
You cannot win with these people, they refuse to accept facts and reason. I had an argument with a guy a few years back, he was trying to persuade me to try homoeopathy or alternative medicine because standard medicine had failed by not finding a cure for my condition.
My reply was that when I was born, in 1959, the only treatment for haemophilia was a blood transfusion if I had haemorrhaged too much and that life expectancy was less than 20. Now scientific advances had brought about recombinant Factor VIII and I was able, with regular prophylaxis to keep my base level above 1%, allowing me an almost normal life and able to travel the world, something I have done a lot of but something that would not have been possible when I was born.
His reply was: “But they still haven’t cured it.” I gave up and have not spoken to the guy since.
Regarding all the pseudo sciences Ben Goldacre’s Bad Science is an easy read and a simple source of data. Also Ben is quite critical of the pharma industry in Bad Pharma.
My complaint about determinism would be there are not enough blogs on the subject. Especially how it might affect our view of things like the regressive left, Sophisticated Theology and other things we might not like. … Especially people have been determined to be who they are and we have been determined to be who we are.
Both Ben Goldacre books are excellent I’d agree. Of course, there’s also his regular Bad Science website
http://www.badscience.net
We don’t need to go so far as to invoke determinism in order to reform a judicial system, especially since determinism is technically only a useful approximation of, rather than the best model of, how real-world causality works.
A judiciary system should be rational.
That is, it should be based on defensible premises, built up via valid chains of logic, and amenable to revision in light of discovered or discoverable facts and data.
For example, it must take into account psychological findings which suggest that eyewitness testimony is one of the least reliable forms of evidence in existence, and weight it accordingly. For another example, it should demonstrate empirically that a bipartisan “adversarial” method of argument actually is superior to more collaborative alternatives when it comes to assessing the guilty and the innocent.
More to the point, it should take a bigger view, not just focusing on crimes already committed but focusing on prevention ahead of time, whether or not this is a less sensationalist or glamourous approach than advocating “tough on crime” measures. That also means looking at wider society, not narrowing our focus solely to what happens in the courtroom.
We should indeed be effective on crime, which includes acknowledging the most accurate physics, chemistry, and biology discoveries. They inform our understanding of causality: the roles played by mathematical/statistical/probabilistic complexity, quantum mechanics, and our personal limitations in measuring what we want to measure. Then we fit our concepts to it.
To be fair, I think that is what you’re trying to do. What I don’t think is that “determinism” is accurate enough, unless you’re going for a casual sense of the word, though admittedly I’m probably just being pedantic.
If it helps, the philosophical position that rejects both free will and determinism is “pessimistic incompatibilism”. Personally, I think the “pessimistic” part is unwarrantedly judgemental, but I kinda like the phrase anyway; at least I like it more than I like the vague “hard indeterminist” one which could technically just as easily apply to a full-blooded libertarianist.
From Wiki:
“Incompatibilism is the view that a deterministic universe is completely at odds with the notion that persons have a free will; that there is a dichotomy between determinism and free will where philosophers must choose one or the other. This view is pursued in at least three ways: libertarians deny that the universe is deterministic, the hard determinists deny that any free will exists, and pessimistic incompatibilists (hard indeterminists) deny both that the universe is determined and that free will exists”
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Incompatibilism#Pessimistic_incompatibilism
My understanding of Jerry’s position on these issues is that scientific methods should be applied to all aspects of a justice system (much as you described) and, additionally, he is making an ethical statement, a judgement, that because people can not have done other than what they did that retribution or harm of any kind that is not necessary to achieve the best outcome for the justice system / society as a whole, is unethical.
I agree that to be effective on crime, what we want is a consequentialist approach to justice, but not necessarily a deterministic one.
In fact, as I’ve said before, I expect the most effective approach to rehabilitation to be essentially compatibilist. We want to teach offenders to take control of their lives and make better choices. I can’t see how that goal is advanced by defining “choice” and “control” in a way that denies their existence.
Guy P. Harrison, in his latest book, addresses the nonsense of homeopathic medicine. He cites the study conducted by the state of NY, where they found little to no ingredients that are listed on the label, or are supposed to be the actual product itself. So, not only is it a farce, these people are actually eating Chinese botanical products that have no desired effects.
You need to differentiate between homeopathic and herbal ‘medicines’. In theory little or no “ingredients” would be expected in the former; the NY investigation was primarily of herbal concoctions, where plant material was present but mostly not what was stated on the label.
[Of course many ‘homeopathic’ nostra DO contain active ingredient, though very often having nothing to do with their stated base.]
I tend to try and grant some slack to people like your last emailer, since their objectivity has clearly been steamrolled by emotional trauma.
Also, I hope “Dr Rana” isn’t actually a doctor, based on their comment.
Interesting post.
I find that all the “new” and “alternative” medicine fads these days (and probably always) have the same look and feel as religion. And why not, from their perspective? It’s a great marketing method.
Here are a few of my observations about the various forms of woo medicine (Sam Harris has noted much of this in his podcasts):
1. It always (always) “helps you lose weight!” Imagine that, the #1 obsession with Americans of the Self-help mind set. Sorry guys everything doesn’t help you lose weight. This claim alone virtually guarantees that most of this stuff is nonsense.
2. It sounds like religion. It’s all about “miracles” and “life changing” and purity, especially what you eat. Sin, righteousness, and and redemption. I refuse to be tainted by eating XX. Chemicals are bad! Organic is good! (I always point out that you yourself and everything you can see it 100% made up of chemicals.)
3. It all plays together: Whatever “syndrome” or “disease” is under discussion, they all refer to each other in a self-reinforcing way. Oh yes, if you have X condition, that’s very common to have Y as well.
4. It all tries to sound “sciencey”. They make pronouncements about studies etc. that are either contrary to what they say they are or useless. They cite people rather than published articles. They like to use lots of big, medical-y and science-y words; but are basically talking post-modernist B.S.
My wife pointed me to one writer of an anti-grain book, saying, “she has a PhD in biochemistry and has discovered lots of new amazing things about inflammatory reactions. So, I looked up her publishing record. She co-authord a handful of papers on a single histamine activating protein which has been known about for decades before her papers.
They are always coming up with made-up conditions like: “leaky-gut syndrome” that sound like science but are made-up to sell books and supplements.
Every time I have looked into the evidence, studies, etc. for the claims of this industry, I have found them to be completely unsupported. It is common for the self-help industry to claim the exact opposite conclusions (the ones they want) from the actual conclusions of the scientific papers they reference.
5. Self-help industrial complex: The whole rigamarole is run by some big self-help publishing companies (Rodale springs to mind) that indoctrinate using their magazines and books and their “authorities”. And use their authorities on the chat shows. And I’m sure own supplement producers.
It’s always something new: The new “miracle food” or “super food” (why didn’t miracle food 1, 2, 3, 4, … N work???) Or the new special diet. Or the new super-supplement. Or the new syndrome (for which you new supplements X, Y, and Z).
Of course! They have to continue to sell books and magazines! They have to have content! And, if you are unrestrained by the requirements of evidence, you can just make it up and pocket the proceeds.
6. They use terms incorrectly, intentionally. Such as claiming that “food is medicine”. It is not. It is food. Medicine is something that is shown to have a clearly defined therapeutic effect and is safe. Food does not do this (except in the rarest of cases in the developed world, e.g. vitamin deficiencies.)
Excellent points all. But I’d like to add in
7.)Many if not most alternative medicines rest on supernatural assumptions. Material things behave as if infused by mentality. Nature “cares;” vitalism or conscious energy flows freely or we become ill; magical correspondences; a spiritual system which rises above the materialistic ‘paradigm;’ ancient wisdom discovered by mystics during trances, or insights suddenly revealed; medications which seem to “know” and specifically target what is wrong with you, and nothing else — and, of course, what Orac claims to be one of the major premises underlying alt med: thinking makes it so.
I used to have a subscription to the now defunct Rodale’s Organic Gardening magazine. I enjoyed the emphasis on heirloom plants, composting, creative gardening ideas, and the idea that you don’t need a scorched-earth, golf course-like sterile garden to get quality produce. However, after reading an article on Biodynamic gardening (which wasn’t, as I first thought, about companion planting or encouraging pollinators or beneficial insects), and catching more than a whiff of something much stronger than organic compost, if you know what I mean, I cancelled the subscription and have never looked back.
I still do my gardening organically, by which I mean I don’t use chemical fertilizers or insecticides, but I don’t feel the need to dust my plants with quartz and harvest the cosmic energy of the soil. and before anyone goes off on me for organic gardening, it’s not for pseudo-scientific “health” reasons, only that I gladly cede some plants to insect neighbors in return for the joy of studying their behaviors.
That person wants a non-emotional reason for why we should be “soft” on crime, but then proceeds to give an extremely emotional reason for why he wants a harsh punishment. People amuse me.
Yes, that’s what struck me about that comment as well. I do wonder if it’s supposed to be interpreted sarcastically: he(?) was mocking the very idea of using logic when it came to justice systems, as opposed to following emotions into revenge-motivated sadism. That’s suggested by the juxtaposition between the logic of the deterrent theory mentioned (“We must deter crime, therefore we must have harsh punishments.”) and the impassioned challenge afterwards (“What about the guy who murdered my friend’s sister? I’d like to shove a butcher knife up his ass. I’d like to hear him screaming while he dies.”).
“Why do liberals always hate justice?”
This guy sounds like a cartoon-republican. Sad if he’s for real.
It’s cute that Ramkrishna has seen homeopathy work as a cure “for CVS.”
The views expressed in the pushback are so common that those of us on the other side are such a small minority and are viewed as the ignorant ones. I find it very difficult to counteract the quackery. I am frustrated that my own son, who was raised to know better, to think, to examine evidence, to skeptical, has gone full quack and has been visiting a chiropractor for the last two years, thanks in part to my sister, his mother, and a chiropractor who married into the family. He’s convinced they are real doctors, that it helps him, even if it’s only placebo, and there’s no danger. Likewise, my friends are deep into homeopathy, and I found out also think the moon landing was faked, the International Space Station is fake, and they just drop astronauts from high up in the sky to simulate re-entry because everything would burn up if it really re-entered from space. People I work with think that using essential oils keeps viruses away, and my mother is convinced of all sorts of pseudo-medical stuff about detox, vitamins, is somewhat anti-vax…and if I say anything against any of this stuff, I’m considered an ignorant asshole!
The Enlightenment is flickering, ready to burn out.
So, at what point do you disown your family? I have basically done that for completely different reasons but really. Gets a bit hard to take or to put up with. My grandfather had this saying that I came to understand growing up – You can choose your friends but not your relations (relatives).
I could never disown my son, and I still have hope for him (I know I gullibly gulped down a fair amount of pseudo-science shit at his age, but I grew out/educated myself out of it) but I do distance myself from much of my family already, while attempting subversive pro-science discussions with my nieces and nephews. But even if I did disown them, it’s hard to find people that don’t believe in this tripe. It gets a bit lonely, ya know?
My sister and brother both swear by homeopathy, mainly to wind me up.
My niece swallowed the best part of two packets of a homeopathic remedy, brought to hospital and was told that she might have a sugar high at worst.
Reminds me of the Belgian skeptics who “committed mass suicide via homeopathic overdose” several years ago. And of course I’m sure we have all seen James Randi “commit suicide” by ingesting whole packages of homeopathic “medicine”.
Thanks for letting us know about the free will paper. Really is a fascinating subject. Have read Sam Harris and Steven Pinkers books on the subject and look forward to diving into your work.
It is a long time since I read this, I know Chris Hallquist has a go at faith healing but not sure if he goes into alternative medicine as well -it is mainly a go at apologetics. Whatever, I think it is a good read and he has made it free, or a donation if you wish, link here: http://www.patheos.com/blogs/hallq/2013/02/my-first-book-which-takes-on-christian-apologists-like-william-lane-craig-on-the-resurrection-available-for-free/
“We already know that the death penalty is not a deterrent…”
It’s often a deterrent *after* the event, hence the many plea bargains to avoid the death penalty, even at the cost of life behind bars without parole. I often wonder if criminals who fear death think about the consequences of their actions before they commit their crimes.
I also wonder why the shoe bomber didn’t get the death penalty.
Do you think a person sentenced to life without parole should be given the means to commit suicide in prison?
Homeopathy is pretty popular in India – maybe due to high private healthcare costs and dismal public health facilities and an environment conducive to water/air borne infectious diseases. I have seen my relatives approaching homeopathic and ayurvedic doctors for cancer treatment.
Government of India is encouraging usage of alternative medicine and has a separate ministry for same
http://ayush.gov.in/
better homeopathic than many Ayurvedic nostra, which are notorious for dangerous heavy metals and plant products in their formulations.
Possibly as dangerous as “allopathic” drugs when Hahnemann [spelling?] pulled his concoctions out of his nethers.
I wrote an essay a few months back defending free will and compatibilism. I sent it to Jerry for consideration by did not hear back. One of my premises was that determinism is perfectly valid in a closed system on the macro scale. However, when an energy source is introduced (particularly on the micro/quantum scale) simple cause and effect that determinism relies on becomes less viable. While determinism is logically consistent, I think it’s a stretch to extrapolate physical cause and effect from observation to matter on the quantum scale.
I’ll leave my closing paragraph below, followed by note:
//Unfortunately, trying to prove determinism false results in the same impasse we arrive at when trying to prove a deity not being real – that is, you cannot prove a negative. For a scientific theory to be fully accepted, it must not only pass tests to show its validity, but it must also be falsifiable. In the case of determinism (in my opinion) we can only have some confidence that it is invalid. However, without a path to falsifiability, we’re at an impasse. Clearly, we have a long way to go in understanding the natural world, and in particular, how consciousness and sentience arises from matter and energy. We will only truly understand sentience once we can duplicate it in a machine. Until then, determinism will remain mere speculation when it comes to matters of the mind. Free will, be that as it may, is perhaps our only hope in fighting the entropy.
2. I think it’s disingenuous for adherents of determinism to suggest that the only reason we want free will to be true is to hold people accountable for their actions. Determinists and compatibilist both hold people accountable for their actions regardless of philosophical nuances. It’s like using an escape clause when Sam Harris suggests sending a murderer to prison to keep society safe. He is acting as if he’s holding the murderer accountable for his actions. Determinism be damned, nothing we learn from it changes our behaviour when it comes to accountability. Being a hard determinist does not stop Jerry Coyne from trying to make a difference in the world – lucky for us.
//
Steffen,
Not having read your essay I have no idea how much I would agree. But the fact that you imply that casting doubt on the confidence we can have for determinism shows a weakness for Jerry’s position on free will, suggests your essay doesn’t quite address his position.
Incompatibilists like Jerry do not believe that there is no “free will” simply by presuming determinism.
Rather, they reject free will because, on their view, there is no coherent or compelling account for how there could be free will.
So IF one takes determinism as true, then it follows we have no free will.
But also IF indeterminism is true, we still don’t have free will, because our choices being non-determined implies an arbitrary randomness that wouldn’t seem any more “free” than if they were determined.
So Jerry’s position is not simply an embrace of determinism, but a rejection of compatibilism and libertarian types of free will. He has explained many times why introducing indeterminism, or contra-causality, does not seem a promising route for grounding free will any more than compatibilism.
A few points.
1) Compatiblists are determinists. Compatiblists fully accept determinism and their primary claim is that determinism is compatible with freewill. Incompatiblists primary claim is that determinism is not compatible with freewill.
The only significant difference between Compatiblists and Incompatiblists is the term “freewill.” Both Cs and ICs generally agree that the cognitive phenomena that Cs use the label “freewill” to identify exist / occur. But the IC position is that what Cs call freewill is not the same thing that the typical average person means when they use the term “freewill.” Regarding determinism, both Cs & ICs are in full agreement.
2)
Adherents of determinism don’t, generally speaking, say that is the only reason. But, that is one of the key issues with respect to justice systems/ ethics / freewill, so that is what gets discussed.
3)
Knowledge of, acceptance of, determinism can certainly change behavior just as any other bit of knowledge, or belief, or stimulus can. Not only that but it can change your behavior whether or not it is actually true or not. Just like any other belief. In regards to Jerry’s take on the ramifications of determinism it is really easy. Boiling it down it is, “Since people are not capable of choosing to do other than what they did our justice systems should not include causing criminals any more distress than the minimum that can be shown to be necessary in order to prevent the criminal from harming anyone and to, if possible, rehabilitate them.” It is simply an ethical judgement.
And yes, determinism needn’t be true in order to justify that ethical judgement, but it does support it very well.
4)
Jerry trying to make a difference in the world is fully compatible with determinism. Even his actually making a difference in the world is fully compatible with determinism. All that determinism implies about those things is that they are a result of all of the biological processes and experiences of Jerry Coyne that have occurred right up to the instant of the event in question.
1 – I love the unintentional humour of the first homeopathy commentator – “…in fact u can’t cure a single chronic disease.”
Well no. Pretty much what defines a chronic disease these days is being one which you can’t cure. Otherwise it tends to be no longer a disease at all and you’re cured or else you’re dead. A whole heap of diseases that once would have been considered chronic have lost that label through the means of cures having been found. Not by alternative medicine. By medicine.
2 – On the subject of reasons for there to be punishment of offenders, I think there could be at least one further potentially rational reason to offer beyond the three put forward. If it could be shown that there was a psychological benefit to victims or their families such that the effects of the crime were in some way ameliorated or their recovery from the trauma was aided then perhaps punishment of a perpetrator could be justified. I realise that such evidence is lacking.
Your mention of placebos brought to mind a great line from an episode of “The Simpsons,” where Homer exclaims, “Where can I get some of those placebos?!”
On a more serious note, I worked for 20 years at the Kaiser Center for Health Research and can vouch for the fact that the phrase “There is no evidence for the effectiveness of” can mean any number of things. It can mean “We conducted a controlled clinical trial and found no evidence.” It can also mean “No studies have been done, for any number of reasons, including that we think the idea is stupid.”
In the case of CDC-funded studies it can mean that “We found evidence, but the CDC decided not to publish the results.” Unlike research contracts for, say, pharmaceutical companies, which always include a clause that the research institute reserves the right to publish the results regardless of the findings, contracts with the CDC contain no such clause. Hence, the CDC is within its rights to withhold the results if it deems that publishing them might do more harm than good.
Finally, there are studies conducted for the sole purpose of grinding some political axe, the results of which will never see the light of day if they don’t support the politically correct outcome. And though I already said “finally,” there is at least one other meaning—namely that “Existing ‘evidence’ is anecdotal and doesn’t meet the requirements of what we consider evidence.”
Unfortunately, all of this is lost on the average layperson, who is likely to translate the phrase “There is no evidence for the effectiveness of” to mean, simply, “This is not effective.”