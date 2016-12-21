Keep those photos coming in, folks. I have a fair few, but can always use more. (And don’t forget to include the Latin binomial.)

Reader Roger Sorensen sent some photos of birds feeding their offspring:

Here are some photos of birds tending to the noms for their young. Black-capped Chickadee, Poecile atricapillus. Over in the crabapple snag, Black-capped Chickadees were nesting. It was quite common to see caterpillars go in and fecal sacs go out. Over in the crabapple snag, Black-capped Chickadeeswere nesting. It was quite common to see caterpillars go in and fecal sacs go out.

Gray Catbird, Dumetella carolinensis. Early this past spring I began hearing the unmistakable call of the Gray Catbird, Dumetella carolinensis, in my back yard [JAC: you can hear their songs Euonymous sp.) next to my driveway. I would often spot one the other adults with mayflies and other less identifiable morsels. Later on, the fledglings would emerge from that tree shaking their wings (appetitive behavior) as the parents came back with the grub. Early this past spring I began hearing the unmistakable call of the Gray Catbird,in my back yard [JAC: you can hear their songs here .] Sure enough, I soon began spotting them darting about in the shrubs and woodpile. Eventually I tracked down the nest to a large burning bush () next to my driveway. I would often spot one the other adults with mayflies and other less identifiable morsels. Later on, the fledglings would emerge from that tree shaking their wings (appetitive behavior) as the parents came back with the grub.

A hungry fledgling: