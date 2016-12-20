More waste of Templeton money

Now that execrable organization, bent on blurring the boundaries between science and religion, has its sticky fingers in Oxford University (it’s long invaded Cambridge University). Here’s a worthless series of podcasts, for which Templeton anted up 1.3 million pounds (now about #1.6 million US)

Here are some of the topics. I love the last one (#29)! And. . . epistemic defeat!







Now you tell me: was anything substantive added to human knowledge by these lectures? It seems to me they were simply arcane academic exercises designed to buttress fairy tales. How much clean water could have been given to African villages for 1.6 million dollars?

